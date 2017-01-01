Kori Stanton is a Paonia, Colorado native and grew up on the Western Slope. A strong sense of ‘community’ was instilled from the very beginning as her father, Campbell Stanton, is the original Founder of KVNF Community Radio. She is an award winner producer for several public radio productions including 'Talkin Music' and her hemp story for KVNF's 'Local Motion.' Stanton is also a professional photographer, music and event producer and in her spare time makes felt and straw hats with vintage equipment and cares for her flock of chickens on her family's lavender farm Stanton Farms.